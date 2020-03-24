Freedom will give extra 2GB of data to help some customers during COVID-19

Freedom Mobile will give customers on select rate plans an extra 2GB of data to help ensure they remain connected amid COVID-19.
Freedom’s parent company, Shaw, announced the measure as part of an email release detailing several ways the company plans to help customers during the outbreak.
According to the release, Freedom customers with a rate plan including 3GB of Freedom LTE data or less will get an extra 2GB of data. This includes customers who have no data allotment on their rate plan.
Shaw says the move will “ensure [customers] have the data certainty they need.”
A Freedom Mobile spokesperson told MobileSyrup that all eligible customers received a text message about the extra data. Further, customers will see the extra 2GB on ‘MyAccount.’ Freedom will automatically apply the extra data to eligible services and it will be available for 30 days after application.
This marks the first time a Canadian carrier has offered customers extra data to help during the pandemic. Previously, telecom companies have offered free TV channels, adjusted roaming packages and waived home internet overages to help Canadians.
You can read more about how Shaw is helping customers during the COVID-19 outbreak here.
