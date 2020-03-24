Here’s what’s coming to reality TV streaming service Hayu in April

Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Amazon Prime Video, but Canada also has other video streaming platforms for those who are fans of niche content.
For example, NBC Universal’s Hayu is a reality TV subscription streaming service that gets new series monthly, as well as continuing series weekly.
Here’s what’s coming to reality TV streaming platform Hayu in April:
- The Real Housewives of New York City: season 12 (04/03/2020)
- Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project: season 1 (04/06/2020)
- The Real Housewives of Beverley Hills: season 10 (04/16/2020)
- True Crime: Deadly Cults: season 2 (04/27/2020)
- Made in Chelsea: season 19
Here’s what’s going on this month:
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta: season 12 — on Mondays
- Snapped: season 27 — on Mondays
- Murdered by Morning: season 1 — on Mondays
- Family Karma: season 1 — on Mondays
- Deadly Cults: season 2 — on Mondays from April 27th
- Below Deck Sailing Yacht: season 1 — on Tuesdays
- Botched: season 6B — Tuesdays from April 14th
- Camp Getaway: season 1 — Tuesdays from April 21st
- Watch What Happens Live: season 17 — Tuesday – Saturdays
- Vanderpump Rules: season 8 — on Wednesdays
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey: season 10 — on Thursdays
- Summer House: season 4 — on Thursdays
- Blind Date: season 1 — on Thursdays
- The Deed: Chicago: season 2 — on Thursdays
- The Funny Dance Show: season 1 — on Thursdays
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: season 10 — on Thursdays from April 16th
- In Ice Cold Blood: season 3 — on Fridays
- The Mark of a Killer: season 2 — on Fridays from April 10th
- The Real Housewives of New York City: season 12 — on Fridays from April 3rd
- Keeping Up with the Kardashians: season 18B — on Fridays
- Shahs of Sunset: season 8 — on Saturdays
- The DNA of Murder with Paul Holes: season 1 — on Sundays
Comments