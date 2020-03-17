Microsoft reportedly developing new Windows 10 feature, USB4 support

There are a few new tweaks making their way to Windows 10 in the near future, including support for USB4.
According to leaker WalkingCat (@h0x0d), Microsoft is building a few new features for Windows 10. The first, and arguably more interesting of the two, is a resurrection-of-sorts of ‘Sets.’ For those unfamiliar with Sets, it’s a feature that would let users combine multiple apps into a single window with tabs similar to a web browser. For example, you could use Sets to have Edge tabs with research open in the same menu as a Word document where you’re writing a report.
Microsoft was working on Sets a few years ago. It’s not clear what the current status of the feature is, or if it’ll ever ship to users.
looks like a little piece of "Sets" is coming back : Edge browser tabs will show-up in Alt-Tab windows list
— WalkingCat (@h0x0d) March 17, 2020
In a tweet, WalkingCat said Microsoft was developing a Sets-like tweak to the ‘Alt-Tab’ menu. Along with showing all your open windows, pressing Alt and Tab in Windows 10 will also show Edge browser tabs with this feature. It would be a welcome addition since currently the Alt-Tab menu only shows open windows. When switching to an open browser window in Edge, Alt-Tab simply opens the current tab.
you can choose to show recent 3 or 5 tabs 🙂
— WalkingCat (@h0x0d) March 17, 2020
The change could make it much faster to switch between open tabs in Edge. However, some users responded to WalkingCat with concerns about cluttering up the Alt-Tab menu with all their open tabs. Thankfully, WalkingCat says the feature will let users to set a limit so Alt-Tab shows the three or five most recent tabs.
At this time, it isn’t entirely clear how the feature would look. Further, WalkingCat didn’t share any details about when the change would arrive.
USB4 drivers added to Windows 10
— WalkingCat (@h0x0d) March 17, 2020
On another note, WalkingCat also shared that Microsoft has added USB4 drivers to Windows 10. In short, that means Windows 10 will soon support the new USB spec which includes faster speeds of up to 40Gbps. For the moment, however, there aren’t any USB4 products so, for now, the addition doesn’t mean much.
Source: WalkingCat, (2)
