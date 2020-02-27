Microsoft brings SkiFree-esque surfing game to Edge browser

In 1991, Microsoft released the Entertainment Pack 3 for Windows that included classic skiing game SkiFree.
Now, the tech giant has released a similar game about surfing in its Edge browser.
To access the game, visit edge://surf/ on an Edge browser that’s version 82 or higher. This is currently available in the Edge Canary and Dev builds of the browser, with a main browser version expected to roll out soon.
The edge://surf game is now available as the offline game in Microsoft Edge! We've made a ton of improvements based on your feedback. Here's what's new in Canary/Dev:
🏄♂️ 3 new modes!
🎮 Play with keyboard, mouse, touch, or gamepad
🏆 High scores
🌊 Improved UX
🎁 And much more! pic.twitter.com/UyLHED2loR
— William Devereux (@MasterDevwi) February 26, 2020
Altogether, the game features three modes: a classic surf mode, a time trail and slalom mode. Further, Microsoft has added support for keyboard, mouse, touch, and controllers like the Xbox One’s gamepad.
Via: Techworm
