News

Microsoft brings SkiFree-esque surfing game to Edge browser

A blast from the past

Feb 27, 2020

7:04 PM EST

surfing game

In 1991, Microsoft released the Entertainment Pack 3 for Windows that included classic skiing game SkiFree.

Now, the tech giant has released a similar game about surfing in its Edge browser.

To access the game, visit edge://surf/ on an Edge browser that’s version 82 or higher. This is currently available in the Edge Canary and Dev builds of the browser, with a main browser version expected to roll out soon.

Altogether, the game features three modes: a classic surf mode, a time trail and slalom mode. Further, Microsoft has added support for keyboard, mouse, touch, and controllers like the Xbox One’s gamepad.

Via: Techworm

