News

Nintendo eShop running Square Enix sale, includes big discounts on Final Fantasy franchise

Right in time for Final Fantasy VII Remake

Mar 17, 2020

9:07 PM EDT

0 comments

Final Fantasy VII Cloud

Square Enix has kicked off a major sale on the eShop that discounts a variety of Nintendo Switch games, including many from its popular Final Fantasy series.

Below is a list of some of the most notable deals:

The full list of deals can be found here.

Image credit: Square Enix

