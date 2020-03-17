Nintendo eShop running Square Enix sale, includes big discounts on Final Fantasy franchise

Square Enix has kicked off a major sale on the eShop that discounts a variety of Nintendo Switch games, including many from its popular Final Fantasy series.
Below is a list of some of the most notable deals:
- Collection of Mana — $24.99 CAD (regularly $49.99)
- Dragon Quest — $5.59 (regularly $6.99)
- Dragon Quest II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line — $7.19 (regularly $8.99)
- Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation — $13.59 (regularly $16.99)
- Final Fantasy VII — $10.74 (regularly $21.49)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered — $16.18 (regularly $26.99)
- Final Fantasy IX — $13.99 (regularly $27.99)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster — $29.99 (regularly $59.99)
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age — $29.99 (regularly $59.99)
- I am Setsuna — $23.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Oninaki — $40.19 (regularly $66.99)
The full list of deals can be found here.
Image credit: Square Enix
