In response to COVID-19, Bell and its subsidiaries Virgin and Lucky Mobile have announced they will be closing most locations across Canada until March 31st.
The announcement was made through the following statement posted to the carrier’s social channels and on its website:
“To protect the health and safety of the public and our team members while ensuring our customers continue to receive the essential communications services they rely on, we will be keeping a reduced number of retail locations open.’
Bell, Virgin and Lucky Mobile state that most mall stores and all kiosks will be closed as well as certain street-front locations.
We have reached out to both companies for more information regarding what specific locations will remain open as well as what their hours of operation will be.
However, the locations that will be open will enforce a limit of three people in a store at one time. In addition, there will be ‘extra sanitation measures will be in effect in those locations.’
Source: Bell, Virgin, Lucky Mobile
