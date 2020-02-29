Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [February 24 — March 1]

Every week, MobileSyrup goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows to have recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
This column typically focuses on content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave and Netflix Canada, but other streaming services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant.
Additionally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made in Canada, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.
Amazon Prime Video
Bates Motel (full series)
All five seasons of Bates Motel are hitting Amazon Prime Video. This prequel to Alfred Hitchock’s Psycho follows Norman Bates and his mother as they struggle to start a new life.
Bates Motel was created by Carlton Cuse (Lost), Kerry Ehrin (The Wonder Years) and Anthony Cipriano (12 and Holding) and stars Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor) and Vera Farmiga (Up in the Air).
It’s worth noting that the series was filmed in Vancouver and other parts of British Columbia.
Original TV broadcast run: March 2013 to April 2017
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: March 1st, 2020
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 50 episodes (around 40 to 47 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 93 percent
Stream all five seasons of Bates Motel here.
The full list of movies and shows that hit Amazon Prime Video Canada this month can be found here. March’s content lineup, meanwhile, is available here.
Crave
Antigone
An adaptation of Sophocles’ Greek play Antigone that follows a modern-day immigrant family in Montreal.
Antigone was directed by Rivière-du-Loup, Quebec’s Sophie Deraspe (The Anima Profile) and stars Montreal’s Nahéma Ricci (Ailleurs). The film was shot in Montreal.
Original theatrical release: November 8th, 2019
Crave release date: February 24th, 2020
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 1 hour, 49 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 92 percent
Stream Antigone here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
A young man dreams of reclaiming his childhood home, which is located in a now-gentrified area of San Francisco.
The Last Black Man in San Francisco was co-written and directed by Joe Talbot (directorial debut) and stars Jimmie Fails (first role; movie is based on his life), Jonathan Majors (White Boy Rick), Danny Glover (Lethal Weapon series) and Tichina Arnold (Everybody Hates Chris).
Original theatrical release: June 7th, 2019
Crave release date: February 28th, 2020
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 2 hours
Rotten Tomatoes score: 93 percent
Stream The Last Black Man in San Francisco here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
The Peanut Butter Falcon
A young man with Down syndrome escapes an assisted living facility and goes on the run with an outlaw as a social worker tries to track them.
The Peanut Butter Falcon was directed by Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz (Alex Hunnold: At Home Off the Wall) and stars Shia LaBeouf (Honey Boy), Zack Gottsagen (debut role), Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades series) and John Hawkes (Winter’s Bone).
Original theatrical release: August 9th, 2019
Crave release date: February 28th, 2020
Genre: Comedy-drama
Runtime: 1 hour, 38 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 96 percent
Stream The Peanut Butter Falcon here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
The full list of movies and shows that hit Crave this month can be found here. March’s content lineup, meanwhile, is available here.
Disney+
Marvel’s Future Avengers
This anime series follows a group of superpowered kids who are trained to become heroes by The Avengers.
Marvel’s Future Avengers was animated by Japanese studio Madhouse (Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust) and features the voices of Max Mittelman (Persona 5), Xander Mobus (Super Smash Bros. Ultimate), Roger Craig Smith (Assassin’s Creed II) and more.
Original TV broadcast run: July 2017 to January 2018
Disney+ release date: February 28th, 2020
Genre: Animation
Runtime: 26 episodes (23 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Marvel’s Future Avengers here.
Find out what came to Disney+ Canada this month here. March’s content lineup, meanwhile, can be found here.
Netflix
All the Bright Places [Netflix Original]
Two teens going through personal struggles meet and change each other’s lives.
All the Bright Places is based on the 2015 novel of the same name by Jennifer Niven (who also co-wrote the film), was directed by Brett Haley (Hearts Beat Loud) and stars Elle Fanning (Super 8) and Justice Smith (Pokémon: Detective Pikachu).
Netflix Canada release date: February 28th, 2020
Genre: Romantic drama
Runtime: 1 hour, 48 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 67 percent
Stream All the Bright Places here.
Altered Carbon (Season 2) [Netflix Original]
Soldier-turned-investigator Takeshi Kovacs returns to Harlan’s World in a new body to find his long-lost love and the planet at war.
Altered Carbon was adapted from Richard K. Morgan’s 2002 novel of the same name by Laeta Kalogridis (Shutter Island) and stars Anthony Mackie (Captain America: The Winter Soldier), Lela Loren (Power) and Simone Missick (Marvel’s Luke Cage).
Netflix Canada release date: February 27th, 2020
Genre: Drama
Runtime: Eight episodes (43 to 56 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 81 percent
Stream Altered Carbon Season 2 here.
I Am Not Okay With This [Netflix Original]
A teenager tries to navigate high school, feelings for her best friend and burgeoning superpowers.
I Am Not Okay With This is based on Charles Forsman’s 2017 graphic novel of the same, created by Jonathan Entwistle (The End of the F***ing World) and Christy Hall (Hold Back the Stars) and stars Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff (It duology).
Netflix Canada release date: February 27th, 2020
Genre: Drama
Runtime: Eight episodes (43 to 56 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 78 percent
Stream I Am Not Okay With This here.
Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back — Evolution [Netflix Original]
A CGI remake of the original 1998 Pokémon film, Mewtwo Strikes Back — Evolution retells the story of Mewtwo, the Pokémon clone who invites Ash, Misty, Brock and other trainers to a mysterious island to do battle.
Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back — Evolution was directed by Pokémon anime veteran Kunihiko Yuyama and Motonori Sakakibara (Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within) and features the voices of Sarah Natochenny (Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D’s), Michele Knotz (Queen’s Blade), Bill Rogers (The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild) and Dan Green (Yu-Gi-Oh!).
Original theatrical release date: July 12th, 2019 (Japan only)
Netflix Canada release date: February 27th, 2020
Genre: Animation
Runtime: 1 hour, 37 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 40 percent
Stream Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back — Evolution here.
The full list of movies and shows that came to Netflix Canada this month can be found here. March’s content lineup, meanwhile, is available here.
What are you looking to stream this week? Let us know in the comments.
Image credit: Netflix
Comments