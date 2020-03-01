Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Galaxy Z Flip sold out in Canada, Samsung says sales ‘exceeded expectations’
- Cogeco increases all residential internet packages by $3 per month
- Netflix adding new ‘top 10 most popular’ section to its platform
- CWTA says benefits of mandated MVNO access are ‘speculative’
- Rogers and Fido boost Setup Service Fee to $40
- You can find your uncashed cheques from the government on the CRA’s website
- Ontario’s emergency alert system updated following false Pickering nuclear plant alert
- Bell created a facial recognition system that it wants to sell to businesses: report
- Xplornet confirms it signed agreement to be acquired by U.S. investment firm
- ‘Coalition for Cheaper Wireless Service’ argues for mandated low-cost plan
- Huawei Mate XS Hands-on: Solid hardware, but lacks Google Play Store
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Review: A well-deserved plus
- Toronto Police building two bots to answer non-emergency phone calls
- Rogers argues mandated MVNO access would impact investments, 5G deployment
- Vidéotron argues mandating MVNO access would be ‘a historic mistake’
- Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in March 2020
- Ontario Labour Board grants Foodora couriers right to unionize
- Canadians registered 313,435 numbers to the ‘Do Not Call List’ from 2018 to 2019
