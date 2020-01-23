PREVIOUS|
Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in February 2020

Toy Story 4 and The Lion King (2019) are hitting the service soon

Jan 23, 2020

3:02 PM EST

Toy Story 4

Disney keeps pushing through and unloading new content to the masses on its new streaming service Disney+. The company has just unveiled its new lineup between January 27th to February 29th in Canada.

Tuesday, January 28

  • The Lion King (2019)

Friday, January 31

  • Diary of a Future President – Episode 103 – “Disaster Relief”
  • Disney Family Sundays – Episode 113 – “Tangled: Paper Lanterns”
  • Lamp Life – Premiere
  • Marvel’s Hero Project – Episode 113 – “Soaring Seamus”
  • One Day At Disney – Episode 109 – “Rob Richards: El Capitan Organist”

Saturday, February 1

  • Around The World In 80 Days
  • Big Business
  • The Sandlot (Returning Title)
  • Wicked Tuna (Season 1-2)

Sunday, February 2

  • Descendants 3

Wednesday, February 5

  • Toy Story 4

Friday, February 7

  • Diary of a Future President – Episode 104 – “The National Mall”
  • Disney Family Sundays – Episode 114 – “Toy Story: Toy Bins”
  • Marvel’s Hero Project – Episode 114 – “Dynamic Danielle”
  • One Day At Disney – Episode 110 – “Grace Lee: Storybook Artist”
  • Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made – Premiere

Sunday, February 9

  • Old Dogs

Friday, February 14

  • My Dog, The Thief
  • Splash
  • Because of Winn-Dixie
  • Diary of a Future President – Episode 105 – “Whistleblower”
  • Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings – Premiere – Episode 201 – “Marching Down the Aisle”
  • Disney Family Sundays – Episode 115 – “Princess and the Frog: Lily Pads”
  • Marvel’s Hero Project – Episode 115 – “Roving Robbie”
  • One Day At Disney – Episode 111 – “Kristina Dewberry: Imagineering Construction Manager”

Sunday, February 16

  • Marvel’s Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United

Thursday, February 20

  • Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri
  • Marvel Rising: Playing with Fire

Friday, February 21

  • Unlikely Animal Friends (Season 1-2)

Source: Disney+ Canada

Image credit: Pixar

