Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in February 2020

Disney keeps pushing through and unloading new content to the masses on its new streaming service Disney+. The company has just unveiled its new lineup between January 27th to February 29th in Canada.
Tuesday, January 28
- The Lion King (2019)
Friday, January 31
- Diary of a Future President – Episode 103 – “Disaster Relief”
- Disney Family Sundays – Episode 113 – “Tangled: Paper Lanterns”
- Lamp Life – Premiere
- Marvel’s Hero Project – Episode 113 – “Soaring Seamus”
- One Day At Disney – Episode 109 – “Rob Richards: El Capitan Organist”
Saturday, February 1
- Around The World In 80 Days
- Big Business
- The Sandlot (Returning Title)
- Wicked Tuna (Season 1-2)
Sunday, February 2
- Descendants 3
Wednesday, February 5
- Toy Story 4
Friday, February 7
- Diary of a Future President – Episode 104 – “The National Mall”
- Disney Family Sundays – Episode 114 – “Toy Story: Toy Bins”
- Marvel’s Hero Project – Episode 114 – “Dynamic Danielle”
- One Day At Disney – Episode 110 – “Grace Lee: Storybook Artist”
- Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made – Premiere
Sunday, February 9
- Old Dogs
Friday, February 14
- My Dog, The Thief
- Splash
- Because of Winn-Dixie
- Diary of a Future President – Episode 105 – “Whistleblower”
- Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings – Premiere – Episode 201 – “Marching Down the Aisle”
- Disney Family Sundays – Episode 115 – “Princess and the Frog: Lily Pads”
- Marvel’s Hero Project – Episode 115 – “Roving Robbie”
- One Day At Disney – Episode 111 – “Kristina Dewberry: Imagineering Construction Manager”
Sunday, February 16
- Marvel’s Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United
Thursday, February 20
- Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri
- Marvel Rising: Playing with Fire
Friday, February 21
- Unlikely Animal Friends (Season 1-2)
Source: Disney+ Canada
Image credit: Pixar
