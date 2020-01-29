PREVIOUS|
Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in February 2020

The Mindy Project has a new home

Each month, Amazon Canada adds new movies and TV shows to its Prime Video streaming service.

Here are all of the movies and shows coming to the service in February.

Amazon has also provided information regarding the shows and movies coming to its Prime Video Channels.

February 1st

  • Resiliencia Por Rafinha Alcantara
  • Gone Girls [Only on Hollywood Suite, an extra $3]
  • The Lost Tapes: season 2 [Only on Smithsonian]

February 2nd

  • The Mindy Project: seasons 1-6

February 6th

  • Pete the Cat: season 2
  • If You Give a Mouse a Cookie: season 2

February 7th

  • All or Nothing: season 5
  • Pete the Cat Valentines’ Day Special: season 1
  • The Sinner: season 3 [Only on StackTV,  an extra $12.99 per month]
  • Tommy: season 1 [Only on StackTV, an extra $12.99 per month]
  • Katy Keene: season 1 [Only on StackTV, an extra $12.99 per month]

February 10th

  • Burn
  • Agatha Raisin [Only on Acorn TV]

February 13th

  • The Farewell
  • 47 Meters Down: Uncaged
  • Survivor: season 40 [Only on StackTV, an extra $12.99 per month]
  • 3 From Hell [Only on Shudder, an extra $5.99 per month]

February 15th

  • Danger Close

February 17th

  • All Creatures Here Below
  • Outlander [Only StackTV

February 21st

  • Hunters: season 1
  • Rocketman

February 24th

  • Island of Bryan

February 29th

Comicstaan (Tamil): season 1

