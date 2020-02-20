You can now earn Air Miles when buying from Samsung directly online

Air Miles and Samsung Canada have announced an expansion to their already existing partnership. Now when you buy a Samsung device or accessory, you can also earn Air Miles.
Whenever you spend $20 CAD on a Samsung mobile device online from the Samsung Store, you’ll collect one mile. So if you buy the Galaxy Fold (before tax), you’ll earn 130 miles. The Galaxy Fold is Samsung’s most expensive smartphone and costs $2,600.
“The expansion of the Air Miles partnership with Samsung Canada is a true testament to the power of two leading brands coming together to identify new ways to reward Canadians on the products they know and love,” said Blair Cameron the president of Air Miles’ Reward Program.
“We are thrilled to provide our Collectors with a valuable and relevant program enhancement that suits their lifestyles and brings them closer to moments of reward.”
Source: Samsung & Air Miles
