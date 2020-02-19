Sony’s Essential Picks sale is back.
The sale offers hit games like The Witcher 3, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Grand Theft Auto V, Far Cry 5 and The Last of Us Remastered. This is a two-week sale and is available until March 4th.
Here are some of the notable games below in Canadian pricing:
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: now $59.99, was $79.99
- ARK: Survival Evolved: now $13.39, was $66.99
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition: now $20.99, was $69.99
- Grand Theft Auto V: now $18.49, was $36.99
- Need for Speed Heat: now $39.99, was $79.99
- The Last Of Us Remastered: now $14.99, was $19.99
- Far Cry 5: now $19.99, was $79.99
- DayZ: now $40.19, was $66.99
- No Man’s Sky: now $30.14, was $66.99
- Greedfall: now $40.19, was $66.99
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection: now $26.39, was $79.99
- A Way Out: now $19.99, was $39.99
- Borderlands 3: Deluxe Edition: now $49.99, was $99.99
- Bloodborne: $14.99, was $19.99
- Until Dawn: now $14.99, was $19.99
- WWE 2K20: now $39.99, was $79.99
Source: PlayStation Store
