PlayStation’s Essential Picks sale offers games up to 75 percent off

Feb 19, 2020

9:12 PM EST

Sony’s Essential Picks sale is back.

The sale offers hit games like The Witcher 3, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Grand Theft Auto V, Far Cry 5 and The Last of Us Remastered. This is a two-week sale and is available until March 4th.

Here are some of the notable games below in Canadian pricing:

Source: PlayStation Store

