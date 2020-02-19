U.S. government rejects Huawei lawsuit challenging ban on equipment

The U.S. government has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Huawei to challenge the law that bans federal agencies from buying the company’s products.
Although Huawei argued that the law infringed on its constitutional rights, the judge on the case ruled that Congress has the power to restrict federal agencies from doing business with the Chinese company.
The judge also said that contracting with the government is not a constitutionally guaranteed right, but that it’s a privilege.
The U.S. government is staying firm on its belief that the Chinese company poses a national security threat, and is continuing to take steps to prevent it from operating in the country. The country recently added a charge of racketeering against Huawei, which is already facing a number of charges for violating U.S. sanctions.
Further, the U.S. is pushing its allies, including Canada, to ban Huawei from participating in the deployment of 5G.
Canada is currently conducting a security review to determine whether Huawei would pose a risk to the country. U.S. officials have already warned Canada that if it allows Huawei to participate in 5G, it would threaten intelligence sharing between the two countries.
Source: CTV News
