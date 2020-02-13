OnePlus is looking get its devices Android Enterprise certified

OnePlus is looking to get the Android Enterprise seal of approval this year.
In a forum reply asking about certification of OnePlus devices, the China-based company said that certification is a goal for this year. Additionally, the company hopes to announce the certification soon. If certification gets done, it’ll benefit OnePlus as companies that only want to use certified devices will now consider the phone maker’s handsets.
In 2018, Google launched the Android Enterprise Recommended program. The program offers a list of certified devices that are recommended for a workforce. For example, Bell gives its technicians Samsung devices (though Samsung handsets aren’t part of the program.)
Currently, there are now 139 certified phones on the list, and it includes two separate categories; one for rugged and one for non-rugged devices.
And every phone on the list will get five years of security updates. Additionally, any Android Enterprise Recommended device with Android 10 will have a separate Work tab in the app drawer.
Source: OnePlus, Via: XDA Developers
