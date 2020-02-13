Stardew Valley’s 1.4 update is finally available on Android

The mobile version of farming game Stardew Valley has finally been updated to version 1.4 on Android.
The 1.4 update has already rolled out for platforms like the Nintendo Switch and PC, but until now mobile Stardew Valley players have been shut out of the new features. The iOS version of the game still hasn’t been updated, but since it’s available on Android, it’s likely coming to iOS soon.
The update page says that 1.4 includes:
- A new late-game building upgrade in town
- New 14 heart events for every spouse
- New farm Fish Ponds
- Over 60 new items
- Added 24 hairstyles, 181 shirts, and new hats, pants, and boots
- Tailoring added
- Sheds can now be upgraded
- Lots of Quality of Life Improvements
- Restores ability to transfer save files on PC to mobile
- 14 new music tracks
- Hundreds of bug fixes
Stardew Valley is available on Android for $10.99 CAD.
Source: Google Play Store
Comments