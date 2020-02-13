PREVIOUS|
News

Stardew Valley’s 1.4 update is finally available on Android

Hopefully, the iOS update isn't far behind

Feb 13, 2020

3:48 PM EST

0 comments

Stardew Valley

The mobile version of farming game Stardew Valley has finally been updated to version 1.4 on Android.

The 1.4 update has already rolled out for platforms like the Nintendo Switch and PC, but until now mobile Stardew Valley players have been shut out of the new features. The iOS version of the game still hasn’t been updated, but since it’s available on Android, it’s likely coming to iOS soon.

The update page says that 1.4 includes:

  • A new late-game building upgrade in town
  • New 14 heart events for every spouse
  • New farm Fish Ponds
  • Over 60 new items
  • Added 24 hairstyles, 181 shirts, and new hats, pants, and boots
  • Tailoring added
  • Sheds can now be upgraded
  • Lots of Quality of Life Improvements
  • Restores ability to transfer save files on PC to mobile
  • 14 new music tracks
  • Hundreds of bug fixes

Stardew Valley is available on Android for $10.99 CAD.

Source: Google Play Store

Related Articles

News

Feb 26, 2019

4:13 PM EST

Stardew Valley is coming to Android on March 12

News

Feb 12, 2020

12:05 PM EST

Nintendo adds several lesser-known NES and SNES games to Switch Online

News

Mar 15, 2019

11:08 AM EDT

Stardew Valley for Android lets you quit your virtual day job to build a farm

News

Feb 13, 2020

3:08 PM EST

OnePlus is looking get its devices Android Enterprise certified

Comments