Google brings rugged devices to its Android Enterprise Recommended program

Certified rugged Android devices will now receive five-years worth of security updates, according to Google.
The tech giant has added specific rugged devices to its Android Enterprise Recommended platform, a program Google implemented to make it easier for companies to select appropriate Android devices.
Google’s list of rugged devices includes the following smartphones:
- Zebra TC25, TC51, TC56, TC70x and TC75x
- Honeywell Dolphin CT40, Dolphin CT60 and Dolphin CN80
- Sonim XP8
- Point Mobile PM45
- Datalogic Memor 10 — that’s launching in October.
For Google to select add a device to this list the company requires a minimum of Android 7.0, a certified ingress protection of at least IP64, support for at least one additional major operating system release and drop protection of MIL-STD-810G or IEC 62-2-32.
Source: Google Via: Android Police
Comments