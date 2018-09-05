News
PREVIOUS|

Google brings rugged devices to its Android Enterprise Recommended program

Sep 5, 2018

4:56 PM EDT

0 comments

Android Mascot

Certified rugged Android devices will now receive five-years worth of security updates, according to Google.

The tech giant has added specific rugged devices to its Android Enterprise Recommended platform, a program Google implemented to make it easier for companies to select appropriate Android devices.

Google’s list of rugged devices includes the following smartphones:

  • Zebra TC25, TC51, TC56, TC70x and TC75x
  • Honeywell Dolphin CT40, Dolphin CT60 and Dolphin CN80
  • Sonim XP8
  • Point Mobile PM45
  • Datalogic Memor 10 — that’s launching in October.

For Google to select add a device to this list the company requires a minimum of Android 7.0, a certified ingress protection of at least IP64, support for at least one additional major operating system release and drop protection of MIL-STD-810G or IEC 62-2-32.

Source: Google Via: Android Police

Related Articles

News

Sep 4, 2018

6:31 PM EDT

Android 8.0 Oreo is now on 11.4 percent of all Android devices

News

Jan 9, 2015

7:44 AM EDT

Rogers to release the rugged Samsung Rugby 4

News

Sep 5, 2018

12:36 PM EDT

September Android 9 Pie security patch OTAs and system images now available to download

News

Sep 5, 2018

11:05 AM EDT

Koodo customers can now use Google Assistant to check their data use and more

Comments