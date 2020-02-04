Sony hasn’t yet decided on PS5 price, suggests it’s waiting to see Xbox Series X cost

Sony has suggested that it’s waiting to learn more about what its competition is doing before settling on a price for the PlayStation 5.
In a recent Q&A call regarding Sony’s latest earnings release, CFO Hiroki Totoki was asked how the company will ensure that there’s a “smooth transition” between the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, especially with respect to pricing.
“What is not very clear or visible, it’s because we are competing in the space, so it’s very difficult to discuss anything about the price at this point of time,” Totoki responded, as translated by VGC. “And depending upon the price level, we may have to determine the promotion that we are going to deploy and how much costs we are prepared to pay.”
Sony’s most direct PlayStation 5 competitor will be the Xbox Series X, Microsoft’s next-gen successor to the Xbox One. Like the PS5, the Xbox Series X is slated to launch this holiday.
Microsoft hasn’t confirmed a price for its next-gen console, either, although it’s shown off the box itself and two key games — Halo Infinite and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. So far, Sony has revealed little about the PlayStation 5, while only one launch title — third-party action game Godfall — has been revealed.
In any event, pricing will, undoubtedly, play a major role in both consoles’ success. Notably, Sony originally charged $100 less for the PS4 than Microsoft did for the Xbox One, which no doubt helped drive sales. On the other hand, Sony stumbled out of the gate with the PlayStation 3 in no small part due to the system’s infamous $599 USD price tag (compared to the Xbox 360’s starting price of $299 USD).
Therefore, it’s understandable that Sony is taking time to read the proverbial tea leaves before coming to a pricing decision. For now, though, it remains unclear when Sony will actually reveal more about the PS5 — pricing or otherwise.
For months, the company was rumoured to be holding a February unveiling event. However, an official PlayStation 5 website went live on Tuesday with a message stating that Sony is “not quite ready to fully unveil the next generation of PlayStation.” Therefore, an official reveal event may not take place for a while.
Via: IGN
