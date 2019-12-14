PREVIOUS|
What are your thoughts on the Xbox Series X’s design?

At The Game Awards 2019, Microsoft revealed the Xbox Series X, and we can confirm that it looks like a refrigerator or a Linksys router.

According to Xbox chief Phil Spencer, the console will launch in holiday 2020 and is the company’s “fastest, most powerful console ever.”

The console supports both vertical and horizontal orientation, but as soon as the console was revealed the internet went wild. Check out some dank memes below.

And after you’re done laughing at the memes, let us know in the comments below what you think of the console’s boxy design.

