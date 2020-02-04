PREVIOUS|
Samsung Galaxy S20 design accidentally leaked by company’s official European website

The website listed the LED cover for the S20

While we’ve already all but confirmed that Samsung will use the Galaxy S20 naming for its upcoming handsets, the South Korean tech giant’s European website has accidentally leaked the design of the upcoming handset.

Over the weekend the official Samsung online shop reportedly listed the LED cover for the upcoming handset, showing the phone’s front and back.  The hardcover with LED case, which the company calls the “Galaxy S20 LED cover,” was first spotted by Roland Quandt of WinFuture.

The cover features LEDs that can display symbols, like a countdown when taking pictures and an indication of when you’re getting a phone call. When not counting down or being used as a notification light, the case displays a starry night. It’s important to note that Quandt didn’t specify exactly which European country’s website accidentally posted the image.

The leak also showcases a triple rear-facing camera setup for the handset and the centred hole-punch camera.

Oddly enough, when MobileSyrup uncovered Galaxy S20 details in the Government of Canada database, we noted that the listings feature S20 accessories. Each of these covers were smart LED covers, similar to the one leaked by the European Samsung website.

Samsung will officially launch the Galaxy S20 series on February 11th, so it makes that the company could accidentally start posting the handset as it prepares its various regional websites for launch.

Source: Roland Quandt (@rquandt)

