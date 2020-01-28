Telus launching Galaxy S20 pre-orders on February 11th

Telus’ website states that the carrier is launching Galaxy S20 pre-orders on February 11th, 2020.
To be clear, the website doesn’t specifically cite S20 pre-orders but instead mentions “the latest Samsung Galaxy” device. Those interested in the device can currently sign up for updates on the smartphone series’ Canadian availability with Telus.
Given the S20 series has leaked countless times over the last few weeks, as well as even appeared in a Canadian government database, the name of Samsung’s next flagship smartphone has basically been confirmed at this point.
A recent leak suggests that the Galaxy S20 series will launch on March 13th. Last week, official-looking renders of the S20 also appeared, showing off the S20 Ultra, S20+ and S20, giving us our best look at the smartphone series yet.
Finally, it seems like the 5G version of Samsung’s S20 is set to be one of the first devices that supports the next-generation of wireless technology to be released in Canada.
“We are focused on being a 5G leader in Canada. Being the first to put 5G in consumers’ hands is one of the ways Samsung will do that,” said Samsung in a statement to MobileSyrup, following a Rogers’ CEO Joe Natale referencing that the carrier “just finished testing Canada’s first 5G device from Samsung, which will become available in March,” during the carrier’s most recent earnings call.
We’ll have more on Samsung’s Galaxy S20 in the coming weeks. No other Canadian carrier seems to have launched pre-orders for the Galaxy S20 yet.
