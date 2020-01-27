Freedom to end Better Together Savings, remove discount from bills

According to documents obtained by MobileSyrup, Freedom Mobile will discontinue its Better Together Savings (BTS)/Team Savings program in March 2019.
Starting on January 27th, Freedom will no longer offer BTS to new customers. On March 3rd, it will remove BTS savings from existing customers’ bills.
A Freedom spokesperson confirmed the plan in an email statement sent to MobileSyrup. You can read the full statement below:
“To support additional investments in improving network and customer experience, we are discontinuing the Better Together Savings/Team Savings program as of March 3, 2020. This change will allow us to continue growing our wireless network so Canadians can stay connected in more places, while continuing to provide quality affordable services to our customers.”
BTS offered customers discounts on their monthly bill for having multiple qualifying lines with the carrier. For example, customers with two qualifying lines would save $2 per month per line, while customers with five or more would save $5 per month per line.
The document notes that the Shaw-owned regional carrier will discontinue the program to invest in expanding its “reach and improving [the] customer experience.”
Additionally, the document lays out a timeline for the discontinuation. To start, Freedom will notify prepaid and postpaid customers of the upcoming change starting January 30th. The notification will appear in MyAccount. Then, customer invoices in February will include a notification about the change and will direct customers to a Freedom webpage with more information.
Finally, starting March 3rd, BTS savings will no longer appear on customers’ bills.
Instead, the carrier will focus on its other competitive offers, such as the current BYOP discounts and its Absolute Zero program. The document also makes the argument that unlike other carriers, which offer family or multi-line discounts on additional lines, Freedom’s plans include great value on each line.
Comments