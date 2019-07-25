Freedom’s ‘Absolute Zero’ promo gives you a free phone with a Big Gig Unlimited plan

Shaw-owned Freedom Mobile is introducing a new ‘Absolute Zero’ promotion that is such a good offer it’s difficult to believe it’s real.
With the carrier’s Big Gig Unlimited plan, customers can now get a smartphone for free. Freedom’s press release reads “$0 upfront, $0 extra each month and $0 extra at the end of our standard two-year commitment.”
The Absolute Zero promotion doesn’t feature every smartphone on the market, but there are some great handsets to choose from, including Apple’s iPhone XR, Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and LG’s flagship G8 ThinQ.
After picking a smartphone with the Absolute Zero branding, choose one of the Big Gig Unlimited plans and the device itself will be free. All the customer needs to pay is the cost of the plan itself. There’s also no ‘My Tab’ charge.
Freedom Mobile says it is running its Absolute Zero promotion instead of the carrier’s standard back-to-school offers.
Freedom says that they are currently updating the website, but as of right now you cannot select any of the Absolute Zero smartphones.
Source: Freedom Mobile
