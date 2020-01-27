PREVIOUS|
Telus launches Business SharePro plans with three-year device financing

The plans include shareable data, calling to the U.S. calling and more

Jan 27, 2020

5:54 PM EST

Telus appears to be the first to bring back three-year device financing, but only for medium and large business customers.

The Vancouver-based national telecom company launched its new Telus Business SharePro rate plans with Telus EasyPayment device financing. Offers include a $45 per month 5GB plan and a $55 per month 10GB plan. Both plans include shareable data, unlimited talk and text within Canada and to the U.S., Easy Roam, visual voicemail, call waiting, caller ID, conference calling and 2,500 call forward minutes.

“We are excited to launch our new TELUS Business SharePro rate plans with TELUS Easy Payment device financing, which makes it simple for mid-market business customers to finance, interest free, any smartphone in our line-up over 36 months for zero dollars upfront,” Telus told MobileSyrup in an email statement.

The biggest addition, of course, is three-year (36-month) device financing, which lets businesses get any device in Telus’ lineup for $0 upfront and 0 percent APR on a three-year term.

If you’re wondering how Telus is offering a three-year financing term when the CRTC asked all the carriers to stop offering financing terms of that length last year, you’re not alone.

When asked, the carrier told MobileSyrup that three-year wireless service plans “have been widely available for mid-market customers” for years and that they are “consistent with CRTC regulations.” Further, the company noted that it does not offer these plans to small business customers in “accordance with CRTC regulations.”

If you’re a business owner looking to upgrade your team with new phones, Telus’ new Business SharePro plans and EasyPayment device financing could be a good way to go.

You can learn more about the plans on Telus’ website.

