Freedom Mobile offers $15 discount for 24 months on select BYOP plans

If you’re not looking to get a phone from Freedom Mobile, you can still save a bunch of money as a bring-your-own-phone (BYOP) customer right now.
The Shaw-owned regional carrier updated its BYOP promo discount to include a $15 discount for 24 months. Customers who activate a $70 per month or higher postpaid plan (after the Digital Discount) can get $15 off per month for 24 months. That’s a total savings of $360.
However, not every $70+ plan Freedom offers is eligible for the discount. The fine print excludes the Big Gig Unlimited + Talk 10GB + 3GB and Big Gig Unlimited + Talk 30GB + 5GB Canada U.S. plans.
The offer is only available in-store. You can see the discounted options below:
- 12GB Big Gig Unlimited plan: $55 (regular $75)
- 15GB Big Gig Unlimited plan: $60 (regular $80)
- 16GB Big Gig Unlimited plan: $65 (regular $85)
- 20GB Big Gig Unlimited plan: $70 (regular $90)
- 25GB Big Gig Unlimited plan: $75 (regular $95)
The listed plans include the $15 discount as well as the $5 Digital Discount, which is applied when you sign up for Auto Pay on one of Freedom’s postpaid or prepaid plans.
Along with that, Freedom is offering a $10 per month discount for 12 months on $60 per month or higher postpaid plans. This appears nearly identical to a deal that the carrier launched back in March 2019, but it’s impressive to see the deal is still ongoing.
You can learn more on Freedom’s website.
