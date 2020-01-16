PREVIOUS|
Freedom Mobile offers $15 discount for 24 months on select BYOP plans

Get 12GB of data for as low as $55 per month with this deal

Jan 16, 2020

2:52 PM EST

If you’re not looking to get a phone from Freedom Mobile, you can still save a bunch of money as a bring-your-own-phone (BYOP) customer right now.

The Shaw-owned regional carrier updated its BYOP promo discount to include a $15 discount for 24 months. Customers who activate a $70 per month or higher postpaid plan (after the Digital Discount) can get $15 off per month for 24 months. That’s a total savings of $360.

However, not every $70+ plan Freedom offers is eligible for the discount. The fine print excludes the Big Gig Unlimited + Talk 10GB + 3GB and Big Gig Unlimited + Talk 30GB + 5GB Canada U.S. plans.

The offer is only available in-store. You can see the discounted options below:

  • 12GB Big Gig Unlimited plan: $55 (regular $75)
  • 15GB Big Gig Unlimited plan: $60 (regular $80)
  • 16GB Big Gig Unlimited plan: $65 (regular $85)
  • 20GB Big Gig Unlimited plan: $70 (regular $90)
  • 25GB Big Gig Unlimited plan: $75 (regular $95)

The listed plans include the $15 discount as well as the $5 Digital Discount, which is applied when you sign up for Auto Pay on one of Freedom’s postpaid or prepaid plans.

Along with that, Freedom is offering a $10 per month discount for 12 months on $60 per month or higher postpaid plans. This appears nearly identical to a deal that the carrier launched back in March 2019, but it’s impressive to see the deal is still ongoing.

You can learn more on Freedom’s website.

