Samsung Galaxy S20 series dummy replica video surfaces online

Samsung will officially unveil the Galaxy S20 series in less than a month. Now, there’s a YouTube video of three high-quality case testing replicas.
Samsung sends these dummy replicas to case makers so they can get their cases prepped for launch.
The replicas showcase the phone’s button placement, camera layout and screen size of these handsets.
This is stuff we’ve already seen leaks of, but it’s nice to see it all in a video.
What we’re seeing here are three smartphones: the S20, the S20+ and S20 Ultra. According to the video, the S20 sports a 6.3-inch display and three cameras on the rear. The S20+ sports four rear-facing cameras and a 6.7-inch screen. Lastly, the S20 Ultra features a 6.9-inch display and four rear-facing cameras. That said, previous rumours suggested the Ultra featured a macro lens, time of flight camera, primary shooter, an ultra-wide lens and a telephoto camera.
The dummies also show that the handsets will lack a headphone jack, like the Galaxy Note 10 series.
Samsung plans to officially reveal the Galaxy S20 series on February 11th.
Source: Mobile Fun
