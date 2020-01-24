PREVIOUS|
How to watch the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in Canada

Canada's own Drake and Shawn Mendes are among the nominated artists

Jan 24, 2020

11:19 AM EST

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, January 26th at 5pm PT/8pm ET at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Canadians who are curious in seeing which artists end up winning awards have a few ways to tune in.

In 2018, Rogers struck a deal to secure the exclusive rights to the Grammys in Canada for three years. Therefore, Canadians can tune in live once again through Citytv on either TV or stream it on Citytv.com.

You can also stay tuned through City’s Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as the official Grammys Twitter page, for updates on winners.

Some of the Canadian nominees include:

  • Toronto’s Drake — Best R&B song (for Chris Brown’s “No Guidance,” in which Drake is featured) and Best Rap Song for Rick Ross’ “Gold Roses,” in which Drake is also featured)
  • Pickering, Ontario’s Shawn Mendes — Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Señorita” (with Camila Cabello)
  • Toronto’s Jessie Reyez — Best Urban Contemporary Album for her EP “Being Human in Public” (first-time nominee)

The full list of nominees can be found here.

Image credit: Recording Academy

Comments