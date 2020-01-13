Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra rumoured to feature 108-megapixel camera and 10x optical zoom

Leaks regarding Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S20 have surfaced online. This leak comes from MySmartPrice, which says that it’s received the information from a “trusted source.”
The S20 will reportedly feature a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen, along with a 12-megapixel primary camera and 10-megapixel selfie shooter.
The leak also indicates that this handset will also feature a 4,000mAh battery.
Additionally, the Galaxy S20+ is expected to sport a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, as well as the same primary 12-megapixel rear-facing shooter and a 10-megapixel front-facing camera.
On the other hand, the S20 Ultra sports a 108-megapixel periscope camera. Another recent leak indicates that paired with the 108-megapixel primary camera, the S20 Ultra also features a 48-megapixel shooter with a 10x optical zoom lens and another 12-megapixel ultra wide camera.
This news comes from a tweet from Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach), the leaker who revealed images of the S20+ handset this past weekend. Additionally, the S20 Ultra will sport 100x hybrid zoom. Hybrid zoom uses the device’s optical zoom lens and combines it with software to enhance the picture even more.
The S20 Ultra 5G is going to keep the SD Card slot. Support for up to 1TB.
It will also be available in 128GB/256GB/512GB and have a 12GB and 16GB RAM option.
108MP main, 48MP 10x optical, 12MP ultra wide.
5000 mAh battery with 45W option fast charge. 0 to 100% in 74 min.
Further, this handset will sport up to 512GB of storage and an astounding 16GB of RAM. Additionally, the phone will feature a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging.
Samsung will likely launch the Galaxy S20 series as well as the Galaxy Z Flip, the successor to the Galaxy Fold, on February 11th.
Source: MySmartPrice, Max Weinbach
