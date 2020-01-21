Tesla claims that its vehicles are not accelerating on their own

Tesla has responded to the report that some of its vehicles are accelerating on their own by stating that the claims are false.
On January 17th, a report broke that a petition in the U.S. is asking the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to look into an issue that is making Tesla cars accelerate without warning.
As a rebuttal to these claims Tesla published a blog post that says, “This petition is completely false and was brought by a Tesla short-seller.”
The report claims that the company investigates every crash that involves a driver saying that their car accelerated contrary to their input.
The company also mentions, “if there is any error, the system defaults to cut off motor torque. Likewise, applying the brake pedal simultaneously with the accelerator pedal will override the accelerator pedal input and cut off motor torque, and regardless of the torque, sustained braking will stop the car. Unique to Tesla, we also use the Autopilot sensor suite to help distinguish potential pedal misapplications and cut torque to mitigate or prevent accidents when we’re confident the driver’s input was unintentional.”
Further, Tesla says that it reviews a majority of these cases with the NHTSA, and in every case, it reviewed with the administration the data proved that the car functioned adequately.
That is a bit of an oddly worded sentence since Tesla says that in every case it reviewed with the NHTSA, the vehicle worked properly, but what about the circumstances it didn’t discuss with the administration?
Source: Tesla
