If you already have a smartphone but you’re looking for a new contract, then Koodo has a decent deal that will get you $8 CAD off your plan each month.
To take advantage of the deal, you need to make sure you bring your own phone and that you want a plan that costs $55 or more.
This offer includes the following three plans:
- $55/4GB of data
- $65/7GB of data
- $75/10GB of data
The prices listed above are without the $8 discount applied. To apply the discount, you need to use the promo code ‘K8FOR12CNY‘ in the cart.
It’s also worth noting the plan is only available for the first 12 months. That said since it’s a BYOD plan, you can leave whenever you want.
Bell and Telus are also offering solid plans that cost a bit more but offer a ton of data.
Source: Koodo
