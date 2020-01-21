PREVIOUS|
News

Mario Kart Tour’s second multiplayer beta will be open to everyone

It looks like real multiplayer is inching closer to a public release

Jan 21, 2020

10:44 AM EST

0 comments

If you’ve been waiting for Mario Kart Tour to get real multiplayer like me, you’ll likely be excited by this news.

Nintendo has announced that Mario Kart Tour’s second multiplayer beta will be open to all players. The game’s first multiplayer beta required an expensive Gold Pass subscription, which costs $6.49 per month.

This beta also includes a new feature that will allow players to race against nearby competitors in the “immediate vicinity” as long as you’re online and location data is enabled.

The Japanese gaming giant hasn’t revealed when this beta will launch but tweeted that further details will be released through the Mario Kart Tour app as well as on its Twitter account.

The fact that Mario Kart Tour didn’t feature real multiplayer at launch remains perplexing. The game currently features excellent graphics and a surprisingly intuitive control scheme, but no actual multiplayer.

In fact, it feels like Nintendo made an intentional effort to disguise that you’re playing against AI opponents in Mario Kart Tour. Beyond just their names, some AI racers also have a special badge beside their handle that’s visible when the game is starting.

Mario Kart Tour’s first multiplayer beta launched back in November, 2019. The game is available on iOS and Android.

Source: @mariokarttourEN

Related Articles

News

Nov 1, 2019

11:49 AM EDT

Mario Kart Tour will soon finally let you race against human players

News

Dec 19, 2019

1:09 PM EST

Mario Kart Tour Gold Pass subscribers get access to multiplayer beta

News

Jan 20, 2020

4:41 PM EST

Fortnite now runs at 120fps on the iPad Pro

News

Oct 29, 2019

11:36 AM EDT

Mario Kart Tour downloaded 123.9 million times in September

Comments