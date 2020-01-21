PREVIOUS|
Subaru electrifying its vehicle fleet by mid-2030

In 15 years the company will be all electric

Jan 21, 2020

10:19 AM EST

Japanese automaker Subaru plans only to sell electrified vehicles by the middle of the 2030s.

The company has announced that it’s going to begin a shift away from classic gasoline-powered cars and crossovers and instead will focus on what it’s calling ‘Strong-Hybrids,’ according to Reuters

These hybrids will use Toyota hybrid car tech and should be on the market at some point later in this decade.

Subaru is also working with Toyota to develop its own full electric car that should be released at some point in the 2020s as well.

Source: Reuters

