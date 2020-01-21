Public Mobile offering $5-10 monthly discounts on new activations

Telus-owned Public Mobile is offering $5-10 monthly discounts for eight months on new activations.
You can get $10 off for eight months on plans that are $35 or more. Or, you can get $5 off for eight months on $15 and $25 plans.
“The first credit will be applied to all eligible accounts within 30 days of activation,” Public Mobile writes.
The carrier said this offer is available to new customers who activate online or in-store starting January 20th. You can buy a Public Mobile SIM card online, in-store or through Amazon Canada.
It’s important to note that this promo will no longer apply if you switch your plan or suspend your account. Public Mobile says this is a limited time offer, so act fast if you want to take advantage of the promo.
