Samsung Canada launches ‘Galaxy Days’ sale to clear out 2019 tech

Leading up to the big reveal next month for its flagship Galaxy S20, Samsung Canada has created a new sale called ‘Galaxy Days’ that discounts most of its 2019 product line.
The deal is on until January 20th and slashes pricing on some of its smartphones, tablets, wearables, smart home and audio products.
Smartphones
- Samsung Galaxy S10 – $1059.99 (Reg. $1259.99)
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ – $1219.99 (Reg. $1419.99)
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ 1TB – $899.99 (Reg. $2209.99)
- Samsung Galaxy A70 – $499.99 (Reg. $629.99)
- Free Case with Samsung Galaxy Note 9, S9, S9+ purchase
Tablet
- Galaxy Tab S5e – $519.99 (Reg. $549.99)
- Free AKG Y500 headphones with Galaxy Tab S6 Purchase (Reg. $199.99)
Wearables
- Galaxy Fit – $129.99 (Reg. $149.99)
- Galaxy Fit-e – $49.99 (Reg. $69.99)
- Free Galaxy Buds with Galaxy Watch Active 2 purchase (Reg. $89.99)
Accessories, smart home
- SmartThings Smart Bulb – $11.24 (Reg. $14.99)
- SmartThingsCam – $112.49 (Reg. $149.99)
- SmartThingsWiFi – $134.99 (Reg. $179.99)
- Wireless Charger Pad – $71.99 (Reg. $79.99)
- Wireless Battery Pack – $71.99 (Reg. $79.99)
- Wireless Charger Duo Pad – $125.99 (Reg. $139.99)
- Wireless Charger Stand – $99.99 (Reg. $109.99)
- 30 percent off cases for the S10, S10+, Note 10, Note 10+, A10E, A50, and A70
Source: Samsung Canada
Comments