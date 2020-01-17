Next electric Harley-Davidson to be smaller, coming in 2022

Harley-Davidson has shown off a 3D render of what it’s next electric motorcycle is set to look like.
The render is being referred to as the ‘Mid-Power’ and it has more of a vintage design compared to last year’s LiveWire.
Not to say it looks bad. It’s quite the contrary actually, and I consider it better looking than the LiveWire.
The LiveWire was the company’s first e-motorcycle and cost’s $37,250 CAD. Since the Mid-Power looks smaller, here’s hoping that it will be a bit cheaper when it launches sometime in 2022 at the latest, according to Digital Trends.
The LiveWire also had a moderately short range of between 255km and 142km depending on how fast you’re driving it and where. Here’s hoping that the next model has a longer range.
Source: Digital Trends
