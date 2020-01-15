PREVIOUS
Business

CIRA accepting funding applications for digital literacy, cybersecurity projects

The deadline to apply is February 25th

Jan 15, 2020

9:09 PM EST

0 comments

CIRA website on mobile

The Canadian Internet Registration Authority has opened up applications for its annual $1 million CAD Community Investment Program initiative.

Starting now, charities and researchers can apply for funding to improve the quality of Canada’s internet.

CIRA is looking for projects based on infrastructure research that improves internet speeds and costs. It’s also interested in projects related to digital literacy, cybersecurity and community leadership.

The program awards grants of up to $100,000, including one of up $250,000 to internet-related projects. This year, the organization will give preference to initiatives that benefit students and rural, northern and Indigenous communities.

CIRA has provided $6.7 million in funding for 151 projects in Canada since 2014.

You can learn more about the program and funding categories here. The deadline to apply is February 25th.

Source: CIRA

Related Articles

Business

Apr 10, 2019

1:07 PM EDT

CIRA funding study to help young Canadians lead healthier online lives

News

May 30, 2019

11:12 AM EDT

CIRA invests $1.25 million to 21 organizations to improve digital literacy, internet infrastructure

Business

Sep 19, 2019

2:12 PM EDT

Election 2019: CIRA says vision for Canada’s internet, calls for leaders to adopt

Comments