CIRA accepting funding applications for digital literacy, cybersecurity projects

The Canadian Internet Registration Authority has opened up applications for its annual $1 million CAD Community Investment Program initiative.
Starting now, charities and researchers can apply for funding to improve the quality of Canada’s internet.
CIRA is looking for projects based on infrastructure research that improves internet speeds and costs. It’s also interested in projects related to digital literacy, cybersecurity and community leadership.
The program awards grants of up to $100,000, including one of up $250,000 to internet-related projects. This year, the organization will give preference to initiatives that benefit students and rural, northern and Indigenous communities.
CIRA has provided $6.7 million in funding for 151 projects in Canada since 2014.
You can learn more about the program and funding categories here. The deadline to apply is February 25th.
Source: CIRA
