Movie-lovers all across Canada can get a free buttery snack this Sunday, January 19th.
In celebration of National Popcorn Day, the more than 10 million Scene card members in Canada can get a free bag of buttery popcorn.
These Scene members can head to any of the 165 Cineplex theatres across the country, scan their membership or use their app to get one free small bag of popcorn per scene member.
And for those not wanting to go to the theatre they can use the SkipTheDishes app and order a free small bag of popcorn, just search for ‘Cineplex’ in the app and add a small popcorn to the order.
Source: Cineplex
