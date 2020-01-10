Here’s what’s coming to reality TV streaming service Hayu in January

Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Amazon Prime Video, but Canada also has other video streaming platforms for those who are fans of niche content.
For example, NBC Universal’s Hayu is a reality TV subscription streaming service that gets new series monthly, as well as continuing series weekly.
Here’s what’s coming to reality TV streaming platform Hayu in January:
- Vanderpump Rules: season 8 (o1/08/2020)
- Very Cavallari: season 3 (01/10/2020)
- Love Island UK: season 6 (01/20/2020)
- Meet the Frasers (01/24/2020)
The Hayu app includes more than 250 shows and 7,000 downloadable episodes. Shows like Below Deck, Keeping up With the Kardashians and The Real Housewives are available on the streaming service.
Hayu is priced at $5.99 CAD per month.
