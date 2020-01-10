Galaxy Bloom is Samsung’s next foldable smartphone, S20 lineup to launch in February

Samsung will reportedly call its next flagship foldable phone the ‘Galaxy Bloom.’
According to new details uncovered by SamMobile, CEO DJ Koh held a not-so-secret closed-door session with its partners during CES that suggests the name of the vertical-foldable Android will be the Galaxy Bloom, which has been the rumored codename since October.
In addition, Samsung is targeting this next iteration to a different demographic, women in their 20s, and the design is ‘inspired by the silhouette of the compact makeup powder from French cosmetics juggernaut Lancôme.’
As for specs, the Galaxy Bloom will support 8K video recording and feature a 6.7-inch display and Android 10. Other rumoured specs of the Bloom is that it’s expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor.
The same report also confirms rumours of the upcoming Galaxy S10 successor, the Galaxy S20 with three devices coming called the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra. This new S20 lineup will all have 8K video recording capabilities and launch in February.
Source: SamMobile
