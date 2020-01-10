Mob Psycho 100: Psychic Battle is now available for on iOS and Android

Mob Psycho 100: Psychic Battle is now available for both iOS and Android devices.
This turn-based role-playing game seems to differ from Crunchyroll Games’ other titles, like bubble shooter Bungo Stray Dogs and puzzle game RWBY: Crystal Match.
Mob Psycho 100: Psychic Battle involves locations from the hit anime series’ two seasons. Play with Mob Psycho 100 characters Reigen, Mob, Dimple and more in the mobile game. The game features animated cutscenes, voice actors and is played in a three-dimensional space.
Create a team with the character and play in 5v5 turn-based battles. You’ll collect more characters throughout the game to create the best team possible, and use their individual specialized attacks, skills and passive abilities. The title offers both pvp and pve gameplay.
Mob Psycho 100 launched in 2016 and features Mob a middle school boy in a world of psychic where his powers increase depending on his mood. When he’s really angry he unleashes 100 percent of his power, which he finds almost impossible to control. However, when he activates 100 percent courage, the middle schooler is in full control of his abilities.
Comments