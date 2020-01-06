Little Caesars launches pizza delivery in Canada through a partnership with DoorDash

While Little Caesars has had order ahead pizza pick-up for some time now, thanks to a partnership with DoorDash, Canadians can now get the greatest pizza on earth delivered directly to their home.
Little Caesars says that delivery is only available during store operating hours and that orders must be placed via its mobile app or website. DoorDash drivers then collect the order from Little Caesars relatively recently launched ‘Pizza Portal’ and deliver it to your door.
The Pizza Portal allows customers to order for pick-up ahead of time, walk into the store, scan a QR code or input three-digit pin into an oven-like device to receive their pizza
Little Caesars is currently offering a free two-litre of Pepsi with the purchase of any pizza online if you enter the code ‘FREE2LPEPSI.’
It’s also possible to order Little Caesars with Skip The Dishes and Uber Eats.
