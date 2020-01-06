Lenovo’s foldable PC, the ThinkPad X1 Fold, is set to release mid-2020

Lenovo previously teased the foldable ThinkPad X1 Fold back in May of 2019, but now the company is officially showing off what it’s calling “the first fully functional PC with a foldable OLED display.”
In landscape mode, the X1 Fold sports a 13.3-inch pOLED screen and weighs less than 1kg (2.2lbs).
When folded like a laptop, owners can use the upper half of the display for a video call and use the bottom part to edit a presentation. Additionally, users can take notes on the lower half of the display while the bottom half, they can be watching a lecture.
If you purchase the optional ThinkPad X1 Fold Stand that sports an integrated kickstand, you can use the unfolded device like a monitor and connect a wireless keyboard, mouse or even a secondary display via the device’s USB-C port.
According to the press release, Lenovo has spent more than four years in development with this device.
The X1 Fold features a multi-link torque hinge that works together with a carbon fibre reinforced frame plate, alongside other lightweight alloys that Lenovo says optimizes the user’s viewing experience when the device is lying flat.
Lenovo expects the ThinkPad X1 Fold with Windows 10 to launch in mid-2020 with an expected starting price of $2,499 USD (roughly $3239 CAD.) Lenovo will release the Fold Stand in the second half of 2020, while the Windows 10X version of the X1 Fold will become available at later date.
The device will have optional 5G connectivity, which will probably not be available in Canada.
