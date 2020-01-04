What surprises does 2020 hold for the mobile tech world?

It’s only just the start of 2020, but the year is ramping up to be exciting when it comes to smartphones.
Samsung already revealed the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and S10 Lite ahead of CES, and recent LG G9 leaks showcase what could be a return to form for the South Korean manufacturer.
In 2019, we got a few foldable handsets, under-screen selfie cameras, hole punch displays and a lot more. But in 2020, it’s still unclear what we’ll see in the world of smartphone features and gimmicks.
This year I was surprised by the Asus ZenFone 6’s flip camera. Overall, Asus made a significant leap from the ZenFone 5Z to its 2019 flagship.
I was also impressed with Motorola’s Razr, a foldable smartphone that looks like a flip phone from the mid to late 2000s. Also, Even though it’s not coming to Canada, Oppo surprised the world with an under-screen camera.
I’m expecting either Asus or Samsung to reveal a slider phone in 2020. Perhaps we’ll even see Huawei launch a new P40 series handset with optical zoom as well.
We already know that OnePlus is trying to excited viewers at CES with the OnePlus Concept One that has a camera hidden behind its glass rear.
Our question this week to our readers is, what smartphone surprises do you predict for 2020?
