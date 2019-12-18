PREVIOUS|
First renders of Huawei P40 and P40 Pro surface online

Dec 18, 2019

Recently Huawei CEO Richard Yu said that the P40 series will sport a “never-before-seen” design.

Now, leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks), in collaboration with 91Mobiles, has revealed renders of the P40 Pro and P40.

Oddly, OnLeaks and 91Mobiles don’t mention the source of these renders, including whether they’re designs based on CAD documents or actual sketches.

The P40 will reportedly sport four cameras on the rear, however, it’s unclear how many shooters the P40 Pro will feature. The leak suggests five, but it’s difficult to tell from the renders. The housing for the cameras looks like a long stove, similar to the recently announced Samsung Galaxy A71, only slightly longer.

Additionally, the P40 features a flat display measuring in at either 6.1 or 6.2-inches. On the other hand, the P40 Pro sports a curved display in the image — perhaps of the waterfall variety — that measures in at either 6.5 or 6.7-inches.

The metal frame of each device also extends to the phone’s corners.

Neither phones sports a 3.5mm audio jack, and both use USB-C ports, feature SIM card trays and bottom-facing speaker grills.

The render doesn’t show whether the handsets includes a hole-punch, front-facing camera or a notch. However, it’s clear Huawei did not add a pop-up or flip-up camera to the P40.

Finally, both phones also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Huawei P40 Pro is tipped to sport a 5,500mAh battery, Huawei’s Kirin 990 processor and an open-sourced version of Android 10 with Huawei Mobile Services.

As always, take this leak with a grain of salt, especially since it’s unclear what documents these renders are based on. Huawei will likely launch the P40 series in March. 

Image credit: 91Mobiles

Source: OnLeaks, 91Mobiles

