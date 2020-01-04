Best Buy Canada goes live with ‘Clearout Sale’ to unload 2019 tech

Now that the Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Boxing Week and the entire holidays are over, Best Buy Canada has unveiled a clearance sale that has some solid deals associated with it.
Here’s an overview of some of the discounted tech available until January 9th.
- LG 75″ 4K HDR LED webOS Smart TV – $999.99 (Reg. $1799.99)
- Samsung 55″ 4K HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV – $999.99 (Reg. $1199.99)
- Sharp 55″ 4K LED Smart TV – $379.99 (Reg. $479.99)
- Sony 65″ X950G 4K HDR LED Android Smart TV – $1799.99 (Reg. $2599.99)
- Fitbit Versa Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – $179.99 (Reg. $219.99)
- Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Tracking – $99.99 (Reg. $129.99)
- Apple Watch Series 3 38mm Smartwatch with GPS + cellular, [Refurbished] for $299.94 (Save $250)
Computers and Tablets and Accessories
- ASUS VivoBook 15.6″ Laptop with AMD Ryzen 3 Processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD and Windows 10 – $499.99 (Reg. $649.99)
- ASUS VivoBook 15.6″ Laptop with Intel Core i7 Processor, 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD and Windows 10 – $899.99 (Reg. $999.99)
- ASUS ZenBook 14″ Laptop with AMD Ryzen 5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD and Windows 10 – $699.99 (Reg. $799.99)
- HP 15.6″ Laptop with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and Windows 10 – $599.99 (Reg. $799.99)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3″ with Intel Core i3 Processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD and Windows 10 – $799.99 (Reg. $999.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e 10.5″ Tablet, 64GB – $499.99 (Reg. $549.99)
- Samsung 970 EVO Plus 500GB M.2 NVMe SSD – $144.99 (Reg. $169.99)
- Samsung EVO Plus 256GB microSD Memory Card – $79.99 (Reg. $129.99)
- SanDisk 128GB microSDXC Memory Card for Nintendo Switch – $49.99 (Reg. $59.99)
- Seagate Expansion 5TB Portable External Hard Drive – $99.99 (Reg. $144.99)
- D-Link Wireless AC1900 Dual Band Gigabit Router – $119.99 (Reg. $149.99)
- LG 23.8″ 5ms GTG IPS LED Monitor with AMD FreeSync – $119.99 (Reg. $159.99)
- Logitech G213 Prodigy USB Gaming Keyboard – $49.99 (Reg. $66.99)
- Logitech Harmony 665 Advanced Remote Control – $59.99 (Reg. $69.99)
- TP-Link Deco M4 AC1200 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System, 3 Pack – $169.99 (Reg. $199.99)
- August Wi-Fi Smart Lock Pro + Connect – $199.99 (Reg. $289.99)
- Google Home Mini, 1st Generation – $29.00 (Reg. $49.99)
- Philips Hue Play Light Bar Starter Kit – $169.99 (Reg. $229.99)
- TP-Link Wi-Fi Light Switch, 2 Pack – $54.99 (Reg. $64.99)
- Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones – $179.99 (Reg. $249.99)
- Beats by Dr. Dre Studio3 Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – $229.99 (Reg. $399.99)
- Jabra Elite Active 65t In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones – $179.99 (Reg. $199.99)
- Jaybird RUN XT In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones – $129.99 (Reg. $199.99)
- JLab JBuds Air In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones – $49.99 (Reg. $99.99)
- UE BOOM 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker with Charging Dock – $129.99 (Reg. $249.99)
- UE WONDERBOOM 2 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker – $79.99 (Reg. $129.99)
- Nintendo Switch Bundle with New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – $399.99
- Borderlands 3 (PS4, Xbox One) – $49.99 (Reg. $79.99)
- For Honor: Marching Fire Edition (PS4, Xbox One) – $19.99 (Reg. $49.99)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 (Switch) – $19.99 (Reg. $29.99)
- NBA 2K20 (PS4, Switch, Xbox One) – $39.99 (Reg. $79.99)
Source: Best Buy Canada
