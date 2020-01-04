PREVIOUS|
Best Buy Canada goes live with ‘Clearout Sale’ to unload 2019 tech

Jan 4, 2020

9:41 AM EST

Best Buy Canada

Now that the Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Boxing Week and the entire holidays are over, Best Buy Canada has unveiled a clearance sale that has some solid deals associated with it.

Here’s an overview of some of the discounted tech available until January 9th.

TV

  • LG 75″ 4K HDR LED webOS Smart TV – $999.99 (Reg. $1799.99)
  • Samsung 55″ 4K HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV – $999.99 (Reg. $1199.99)
  • Sharp 55″ 4K LED Smart TV – $379.99 (Reg. $479.99)
  • Sony 65″ X950G 4K HDR LED Android Smart TV – $1799.99 (Reg. $2599.99)

Wearables

  • Fitbit Versa Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – $179.99 (Reg. $219.99)
  • Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Tracking – $99.99 (Reg. $129.99)
  • Apple Watch Series 3 38mm Smartwatch with GPS + cellular, [Refurbished] for $299.94 (Save $250)

Computers and Tablets and Accessories

  • ASUS VivoBook 15.6″ Laptop with AMD Ryzen 3 Processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD and Windows 10 – $499.99 (Reg. $649.99)
  • ASUS VivoBook 15.6″ Laptop with Intel Core i7 Processor, 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD and Windows 10 – $899.99 (Reg. $999.99)
  • ASUS ZenBook 14″ Laptop with AMD Ryzen 5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD and Windows 10 – $699.99 (Reg. $799.99)
  • HP 15.6″ Laptop with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and Windows 10 – $599.99 (Reg. $799.99)
  • Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3″ with Intel Core i3 Processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD and Windows 10 – $799.99 (Reg. $999.99)
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e 10.5″ Tablet, 64GB – $499.99 (Reg. $549.99)
  • Samsung 970 EVO Plus 500GB M.2 NVMe SSD – $144.99 (Reg. $169.99)
  • Samsung EVO Plus 256GB microSD Memory Card – $79.99 (Reg. $129.99)
  • SanDisk 128GB microSDXC Memory Card for Nintendo Switch – $49.99 (Reg. $59.99)
  • Seagate Expansion 5TB Portable External Hard Drive – $99.99 (Reg. $144.99)
  • D-Link Wireless AC1900 Dual Band Gigabit Router – $119.99 (Reg. $149.99)
  • LG 23.8″ 5ms GTG IPS LED Monitor with AMD FreeSync – $119.99 (Reg. $159.99)
  • Logitech G213 Prodigy USB Gaming Keyboard – $49.99 (Reg. $66.99)
  • Logitech Harmony 665 Advanced Remote Control – $59.99 (Reg. $69.99)
  • TP-Link Deco M4 AC1200 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System, 3 Pack – $169.99 (Reg. $199.99)

Home, Audio and Smart Home

  • August Wi-Fi Smart Lock Pro + Connect – $199.99 (Reg. $289.99)
  • Google Home Mini, 1st Generation – $29.00 (Reg. $49.99)
  • Philips Hue Play Light Bar Starter Kit – $169.99 (Reg. $229.99)
  • TP-Link Wi-Fi Light Switch, 2 Pack – $54.99 (Reg. $64.99)
  • Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones – $179.99 (Reg. $249.99)
  • Beats by Dr. Dre Studio3 Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – $229.99 (Reg. $399.99)
  • Jabra Elite Active 65t In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones – $179.99 (Reg. $199.99)
  • Jaybird RUN XT In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones – $129.99 (Reg. $199.99)
  • JLab JBuds Air In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones – $49.99 (Reg. $99.99)
  • UE BOOM 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker with Charging Dock – $129.99 (Reg. $249.99)
  • UE WONDERBOOM 2 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker – $79.99 (Reg. $129.99)

Gaming

  • Nintendo Switch Bundle with New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – $399.99
  • Borderlands 3 (PS4, Xbox One) – $49.99 (Reg. $79.99)
  • For Honor: Marching Fire Edition (PS4, Xbox One) – $19.99 (Reg. $49.99)
  • LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 (Switch) – $19.99 (Reg. $29.99)
  • NBA 2K20 (PS4, Switch, Xbox One) – $39.99 (Reg. $79.99)

Source: Best Buy Canada

