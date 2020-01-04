PREVIOUS
The Source extends Boxing Week offers with new deals on tech

Jan 4, 2020

10:42 AM EST

The Source

The Source, similar to Best Buy Canada, has extended the sale of 2019 tech into 2020. There are a few decent deals happening and below is a complete list of what you can buy right now.

Computers, Tablets and Accessories

  • D-Link Wireless AC1900 MU-MIMO Dual-Band Gigabit Router – $99.99 (Reg. $159.99)
  • Globe Ultra Slim Wireless Charger Phone Stand – $29.99 (Reg. $39.99)
  • Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse – $69.99 (Reg. $89.99)
  • Vital Fabric Wireless Charger with Quick Charge – $39.99 (Reg. $49.99)
  • Acer Spin 11.6” 2-in-1 Laptop with Intel Pentium Silver Processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC and Windows 10 S – $349.99 (Reg. $469.99)
  • ASUS VivoBook 15.6” Laptop with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB Hybrid Hard Drive and Windows 10 – $549.99 (Reg. $799.99)
  • HP 17.3” Laptop with AMD Ryzen 3 Processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB Hard Drive and Windows 10 – $599.99 (Reg. $649.99)

Home, Audio, Smart Home, TV

  • Bright Colour-Changing Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulbs + Plug Kit – $34.99 (Reg. $49.99)
  • D-Link HD Wi-Fi Camera – $79.99 (Reg. $89.99)
  • Google Nest Mini, 2nd Generation – $49.99 (Reg. $69.99)
  • Bose SoundSport Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Earbuds – $119.99 (Reg. $149.99)
  • Samsung 2.1 Channel 320W Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer – $249.99 (Reg. $399.99)
  • Sony SRS-XB12 EXTRA BASS Bluetooth Speaker – $49.99 (Reg. $79.99)
  • Turtle Beach Earforce Stealth 300 Over-Ear Wired Gaming Headset – $59.99 (Reg. $99.99)
  • UE WONDERBOOM 2 Bluetooth Speaker – $79.99 (Reg. $129.99)
  • Samsung 55” 4K HDR LED Smart TV – $488.00 (Reg. $699.99)
  • Samsung 58” 4K LED Smart TV – $599.99 (Reg. $879.99)

Wearables

  • Huawei Band 3e Smart Fitness Activity Tracker – $29.99 (Reg. $39.99)
  • Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Runnning Smartwatch – $169.99 (Reg.$199.99)
  • Huawei Watch GT – $199.99 (Reg. $259.99)
  • Fitbit Charge 3 Activity Tracker – $129.99 (Reg. $199.99)
  • Fitbit Inspire HR Activity Tracker – $99.99 (Reg. $129.99)
  • Fitbit Versa Lite Smartwatch – $159.99 (Reg. $199.99)

Source: The Source

