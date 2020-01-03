PREVIOUS|
First renders of LG G9 leak online

I wonder what gimmick LG will use this time around

Jan 3, 2020

11:34 AM EST

LG smartphones are not the most highly regarded devices on the market, though you have to give the company props for launching a variety of phones that generally look and perform great despite their gimmicky features.

It’s unclear what new gimmick the LG G9 ThinQ will feature, but well-regarded leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks) has posted renders of the upcoming handset.

The upcoming smartphone will reportedly feature between a 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch display, alongside an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

Additionally, the phone features a rear-facing quad-camera setup with a dual flash on the rear. Furthermore, the G9 features a centred small notch, similar to the G8X ThinQ.

The handset also features a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. It seems the phone will have a top SIM card with a side-facing Google Assistant button.

@OnLeaks posted these renders in collaboration with CashKaro.

Going by last year’s G8 ThinQ launch, it’s possible that LG will launch the G9 at Mobile World Congress 2020.

Source: @OnLeaksCashKaro

Image Credit: CashKaro

