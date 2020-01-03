LG smartphones are not the most highly regarded devices on the market, though you have to give the company props for launching a variety of phones that generally look and perform great despite their gimmicky features.
It’s unclear what new gimmick the LG G9 ThinQ will feature, but well-regarded leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks) has posted renders of the upcoming handset.
So… As my first 2020 leak, here comes your very first look at which I assume will be launched as the #LGG8 successor and thus, the #LGG9 I guess…
360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions, on behalf of my Friends over @Cashkarocom -> https://t.co/YzBRZ36YrV pic.twitter.com/HWguSeQHrG
— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) January 3, 2020
The upcoming smartphone will reportedly feature between a 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch display, alongside an in-screen fingerprint sensor.
Additionally, the phone features a rear-facing quad-camera setup with a dual flash on the rear. Furthermore, the G9 features a centred small notch, similar to the G8X ThinQ.
The handset also features a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. It seems the phone will have a top SIM card with a side-facing Google Assistant button.
@OnLeaks posted these renders in collaboration with CashKaro.
Going by last year’s G8 ThinQ launch, it’s possible that LG will launch the G9 at Mobile World Congress 2020.
Image Credit: CashKaro
