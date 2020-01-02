Google’s DeepMind AI ‘outperforms’ doctors when diagnosing breast cancer

An AI system powered by Google’s DeepMind algorithm may potentially be more accurate at detecting breast cancer than actual doctors.
Google Health and researchers at the Imperial College London in England trained the AI system to spot abnormalities on X-ray images of almost 29,000 women.
The findings from the study were recently published in Nature, and reveal that the system was more accurate at detecting breast cancer than the doctors who participated in the tests.
“In an independent study of six radiologists, the AI system outperformed all of the human readers,” the report states.
The studies took place in the U.K. and U.S. and concluded that the AI system reduced instances of false positives and false negatives.
“Our team is really proud of these research findings, which suggest that we are on our way to developing a tool that can help clinicians spot breast cancer with greater accuracy,” Dominic King from Google Health told the BBC.
Researchers hope that the AI system will be able to help radiologists and patients with breast cancer.
