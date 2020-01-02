Where to watch the 2020 Golden Globe Awards in Canada

Every January, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) holds the Golden Globes to honour the best of the film and television industries.
This year, the 77th annual ceremony will take place on Sunday, January 5th at 8pm ET in Beverly Hills. Actor-comedian Ricky Gervais (The Office) will host the show for the fifth time.
In Canada, Bell has once again secured the exclusive broadcasting rights to the show. Therefore, those with cable TV can watch the ceremony live on Bell’s CTV network. Alternatively, you can stream the ceremony through CTV on Android, iOS or the web.
This is the main way to watch the Globes in Canada. However, if you don’t have much time or simply want a more concise breakdown of the results, you’ll also be able to follow along through the official Golden Globes Twitter account. The page will tweet about winners in real-time.
It’s worth noting that two Netflix films held the highest amount of film nominations, signifying the continued rise of streaming services.
Coming out on top was writer-director Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story with six nominations, including Best Motion Picture — Drama and Best Actor and Actress for Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson. Right behind was Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, which is up for five awards, including Best Motion Picture — Drama and Best Director.
Rounding out the top five nominees for Best Motion Picture — Drama are Todd Phillips’ Joker, Sam Mendes 1917 and Fernando Meirelles’ The Two Popes (another Netflix film).
On the TV side, Netflix’s The Crown, Unbelievable, Russian Doll, The Politician and The Kominsky all picked up nominations. Netflix wasn’t the only streaming company recognized for its small screen efforts, though.
Amazon Prime Video’s Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel are both up for Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy. Apple TV+’s The Morning Show also got two nominations.
The full list of nominees can be found here. It’s worth noting that none of them are Canadian.
In addition to Gervais assuming hosting duties, a variety of presenters have also been confirmed, including:
- Ana De Armas (co-starred with Evans in Knives Out, for which she has been nominated in the Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical category)
- Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame)
- Charlize Theron (Bombshell, for which she has been nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama category
- Margot Robbie (co-stars with Theron in Bombshell, for which she has been nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture category)
- Tim Allen (Toy Story 4)
- Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip)
Image credit: Netflix
