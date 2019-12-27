PREVIOUS|
Amazon experienced another ‘record-breaking’ holiday season, customers ‘purchased tens of millions of Amazon Devices’

Bezos is happy with the results and wishes you the 'happiest of holidays'

Dec 27, 2019

9:35 AM EST

Another season, another record number of sales for Amazon.

While the Canadian stats are limited, Amazon announced that “this holiday season was record-breaking thanks to its customers all around the world – billions of items were ordered worldwide and tens of millions of Amazon Devices were purchased worldwide.”

The massive online retailer noted the best selling products this year were the Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, Echo Show 5, L.O.L. Surprise! Glitter Globe Doll Winter Disco Series with Glitter Hair, iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum, Haus Laboratories, Carhartt, AmazonBasics, and Champion items.

As far as Alexa-enabled devices, Amazon stated, “customers worldwide purchased tens of millions of Amazon Devices.” These included the Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote and Echo Show 5.

“This holiday season has been better than ever thanks to our customers and employees all around the world,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO. “On behalf of all Amazonians, we wish everyone the happiest of holidays and a fantastic 2020.”

Source: Amazon Canada

