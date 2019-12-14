Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix [December 9 — 15]

Every week, MobileSyrup goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows to recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
Amazon Prime Video
The Grand Tour Presents: Seamen [Prime Original]
For its fourth season, The Grand Tour shifts gears and races into a new format focusing on feature-length specials about a variety of vehicles besides cars. In the first episode, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May take a tour across Cambodia and Vietnam in boats.
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: December 13th, 2019 (first episode)
Runtime: TBA
Genre: Motoring
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream The Grand Tour Presents: Seamen here.
Long Shot
A journalist becomes the speech writer of his former babysitter, who’s now U.S. Secretary of State.
Long Shot was directed by Jonathan Levine (50/50) and stars Vancouver’s own Seth Rogen (Superbad), Charlize Theron (Mad Max: Fury Road), O’Shea Jackson, Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) and, notably, Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies) as the Justin Trudeau-esque Canadian Prime Minister.
It’s also worth pointing out that parts of Long Shot were filmed in Montreal.
Original theatrical release date: May 3rd, 2019
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: December 12th, 2019
Runtime: 2 hours, 5 minutes
Genre: Romantic comedy
Rotten Tomatoes score: 81 percent
Stream Long Shot here.
Crave
Framing John DeLorean
This documentary film chronicles the rise of the successful-yet-controversial automaker John DeLorean.
Framing John DeLorean was directed by Don Argott and Sheena M. Joyce (Batman & Bill) and stars Alec Baldwin (30 Rock), Morena Baccarin (Gotham), Josh Charles (The Good Wife) and Dean Winters (Brooklyn Nine-Nine).
Original theatrical release date: June 7th, 2019
Crave release date: December 9th, 2019
Runtime: 1 hour, 49 minutes
Genre: Documentary
Rotten Tomatoes score: 88 percent
Stream Framing John DeLorean here.
Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements
Follow three generations of deaf people — a young boy, his grandfather and Beethoven — as they overcome loss.
The film was directed by Irene Taylor Brodsky (Beware the Slenderman).
HBO Canada/Crave release date: December 11th, 2019
Runtime: 1 hour, 29 minutes
Genre: Documentary
Rotten Tomatoes score: 88 percent
Stream Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements here.
Stockholm
Based on the true story chronicled in the 1974 New Yorker article “The Bank Drama,” Stockholm follows an ex-con who develops a relationship with one of the female employees of the bank he’s robbing.
Stockholm was written and directed by Toronto-based filmmaker Robert Budreau and stars Noomi Rapace (The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo), Ethan Hawke (First Reformed), Mark Strong (Zero Dark Thirty) and B.C.-born Christopher Heyerdahl (Hell on Wheels).
It’s also worth noting that much of the movie was shot in Hamilton, Ontario.
Original theatrical release date: April 12th, 2019
Crave release date: December 13th, 2019
Runtime: 1 hour, 32 minutes
Genre: Biographical drama
Rotten Tomatoes score: 68 percent
Stream Stockholm here.
Netflix
6 Underground [Netflix Original]
After faking his death, a tech billionaire assembles a team of operatives to take down a foreign dictator.
6 Underground was directed by Michael Bay (Transformers) and features an ensemble cast that includes Vancouver’s own Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool 2), Mélanie Laurent (Respire), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Magnificent Seven), Ben Hardy (Bohemian Rhapsody), Adria Arjona (Good Omens) and Dave Franco (The Disaster Artist).
Netflix Canada release date: December 13th, 2019
Runtime: 2 hours, 8 minutes
Genre: Action-thriller
Rotten Tomatoes score: 43 percent
Stream 6 Underground here.
A Family Reunion Christmas [Netflix Original]
Following its debut in July, Netflix Original sitcom A Family Reunion is back for a Christmas special that sees the kids enter a church holiday pageant.
The series was created by Meg DeLoatch (Family Matters) and stars Tia Mowry-Hardrict (Sister, Sister), Anthony Alabi (former Miami Dolphins player), Talia Jackson (Raised by Wolves), Isaiah Russell-Bailey (Criminal Minds), Cameron J. Wright (Sofia the First) and Jordyn Raya James (Bet on Your Baby).
Netflix Canada release date: December 9th, 2019
Runtime: 29 minutes
Genre: Sitcom
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream A Family Reunion Christmas here.
Michelle Wolf: Joke Show [Netflix Original]
In her latest stand-up special, Michelle Wolf tackles everything from outrage culture, feminism, massages and otters.
Netflix Canada release date: December 10th, 2019
Runtime: 59 minutes
Genre: Stand-up comedy
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Michelle Wolf: Joke Show here.
On-demand
Code 8
A feature-length crowdfunded film based on the 2016 short of the same name, Code 8 follows a super-powered young man who is hunted by militarized police after committing a petty crime.
The Canadian film was directed by Jeff Chan (Grace: The Possession) and stars Toronto-born cousins Robbie and Stephen Amell (from The Flash and Arrow, respectively), Sung Kang (The Fast and Furious franchise) and Winnipeg-born Greg Bryk (Ubisoft Montreal-developed video game Far Cry 5).
It’s worth noting that a spin-off series directed by Chan and starring both Amells was announced for Quibi — the short-form mobile streaming service set to launch in April 2020 — was also recently confirmed.
Digital release date: December 13th, 2019
Runtime: 1 hour, 38 minutes minutes
Genre: Sci-fi thriller
Rotten Tomatoes score: 86 percent
Code 8 can be rented for $5.99 or purchased for $14.99 the Google Play Store or iTunes.
